BRIEF-Expert System signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
March 24 HCL Infosystems Ltd:
* Says accepted resignation of Sanjeev Sharma, independent director Source text: (bit.ly/2mYmDEo) Further company coverage:
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
TOKYO, April 12 Broadcom Ltd offered about 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter said.