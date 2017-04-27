FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-HCL Infosystems says slump sale of an undertaking of unit to Everest Edusys and Solutions
April 27, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-HCL Infosystems says slump sale of an undertaking of unit to Everest Edusys and Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - HCL Infosystems Ltd

* Says slump sale of an undertaking of HCL Learning Limited on going concern basis to Everest Edusys and Solutions

* Says sales consideration of INR 200 million

* Says Everest Edusys and Solutions will become an associate co of HCL Learning ltd

* Says Axis Capital financial advisor to co

* Says consideration will include issuance of 4.1 million shares of Everest Edusys & Solutions Pvt Ltd to HCL Learning Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

