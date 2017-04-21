BRIEF-HDFC Bank March-qtr profit up about 18 pct

April 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd

* March-quarter net profit 39.90 billion rupees

* March-quarter interest earned 181.14 billion rupees versus 159.97 billion rupees year ago

* March-quarter provisions 12.62 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees year ago

* March-quarter gross NPA 1.05 percent versus 1.05 percent previous quarter

* March-quarter net NPA 0.33 percent versus 0.32 percent previous quarter

* HDFC Bank consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 39.56 billion rupees

* Says recommended dividend of INR 11 per share

* Says March-quarter NIM at 4.3 percent

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange