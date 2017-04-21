FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-HDFC Bank March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-HDFC Bank March-qtr profit up about 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd

* March-quarter net profit 39.90 billion rupees

* March-quarter interest earned 181.14 billion rupees versus 159.97 billion rupees year ago

* March-quarter provisions 12.62 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees year ago

* March-quarter gross NPA 1.05 percent versus 1.05 percent previous quarter

* March-quarter net NPA 0.33 percent versus 0.32 percent previous quarter

* HDFC Bank consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 39.56 billion rupees

* Says recommended dividend of INR 11 per share

* Says March-quarter NIM at 4.3 percent

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2pY729Z Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.