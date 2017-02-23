FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-H&E Equipment reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35
February 23, 2017

BRIEF-H&E Equipment reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - H&E Equipment Services Inc

* H&E Equipment Services reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue $244.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $246.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* H&E Equipment Services Inc - "Customer sentiment was positive prior to election but it has improved further post-election according to many metrics"

* H&E Equipment Services Inc - "Do believe new administration's pro-business position could accelerate construction spending in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

