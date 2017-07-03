BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June total sales up 14 pct
* Says company sold 547,185 units of motorcycles during June 2017 , thereby growing by 13% over the corresponding month last year.
July 3 French car sales:
* Head of French car association raises target for growth in French car market in 2017
* Head of French car association says now sees 3-4 percent rise in French new car sales this year, versus earlier target of 2 percent rise
* French car registrations rose by 1.58 percent in June to 230,945, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)
* Says company sold 547,185 units of motorcycles during June 2017 , thereby growing by 13% over the corresponding month last year.
* Samir Cherfan is appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at PSA Group effective July 1st 2017.