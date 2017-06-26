BRIEF-Ningbo Menovo Pharma's unit to invest 330 mln yuan in production expansion project
* Says unit plans to invest 330 million yuan ($48.23 million) in production expansion project
June 26Healios KK
* Says 10,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1 million shares of its common stock on June 26
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,370 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gaNuAu
* GN HEARING SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH NEW CHINESE RETAIL CHAI