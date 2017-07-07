BRIEF-China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical receives GMP certificate
July 7 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
July 7 @HEALTH SAS:
* ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF ITS IPO ON EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS; OFFER OVERSUBSCRIBED 15 TIMES; SHARE PRICE FIXED AT EUR 6.0 Source text: bit.ly/2txEQxw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 7 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
July 7 Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the UK Supreme Court ruled that generic versions of the company's top-selling cancer drug Alimta sold by Actavis directly infringed certain Lilly patents in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.