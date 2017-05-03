May 3 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - We are revising our
guidance upwards for full year 2017
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. reports record first
quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 revenue rose 31.5 percent to $55.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 15 to 20 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA
of $33 million to $36 million
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc sees FY adjusted EPS of
$1.35 to $1.45.
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $215.2 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
