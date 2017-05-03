BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $36 million-$39 million
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc sees FY adjusted EPS of $1.40 to $1.50
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - we are revising our guidance upwards for full year 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 revenue rose 31.5 percent to $55.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 15 to 20 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $215.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.