BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance patent protection until 2032
* Announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance (Plecanatide) patent protection until 2032
March 24 Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd
* Says expands operations in Nashik Source text - (bit.ly/2ocB6gX) Further company coverage:
* Announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance (Plecanatide) patent protection until 2032
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury