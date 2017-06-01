BRIEF-Healthcare Trust Of America announces pricing of notes

June 1 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust Of America Inc

* Healthcare trust of america announces pricing of $500 million of 3.750% senior unsecured 10-year notes and $400 million of 2.950% senior unsecured 5-year notes

* 2027 notes were priced at 99.492% of principal amount and 2022 notes were priced at 99.938% of principal amount

* Healthcare trust - intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness under revolving credit and term loan facility

* Healthcare trust - intends to use proceeds to fund a portion of the $2.75 billion purchase price for the acquisition of almost all medical office building assets