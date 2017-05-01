FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America to acquire Duke Realty's medical office portfolio
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America to acquire Duke Realty's medical office portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust Of America Inc

* Healthcare Trust of America to acquire Duke Realty's medical office portfolio for $2.75 billion

* Healthcare Trust also acquiring Duke's medical office operating and development platform

* To buy all of medical office building assets and medical development platform of duke realty corporation for $2.75 billion in cash

* Transaction will close in several tranches in second and Q3 of 2017

* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to HTA's normalized funds from operations ("FFO") in 2018

* Total consideration for deal is $2.75 billion, net of credits for incremental $50 million in capital to be paid by seller

* Says as part of transaction, Duke requiring that HTA accept seller financing of $330 million, in form of senior secured first mortgage loan

* Says 31 properties, with purchase price of ABT $1.3 billion are subject to rights of first refusals or offer

* 31 properties, with purchase price of about $1.3 billion subject to rights of first refusals/offer which could reduce size of deal if exercised

* Senior secured first mortgage loan will require three annual principal payments of $110 million beginning in 2018 and is not prepayable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

