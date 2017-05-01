FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America to get refund of the earnest money in case of deal termination - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America to get refund of the earnest money in case of deal termination - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Duke Realty Corp

* Healthcare Trust of America - in case of deal termination due to Duke's default under agreements, co would get a refund of the earnest money - SEC filing

* Healthcare - In case of deal termination due to Duke's default, co would also get reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs incurred for Duke deal of up to $7.5 million

* Healthcare - In case of deal termination due to co's default under purchase agreements, the earnest money will be released to Duke as liquidated damages Source text: (bit.ly/2pzH13K) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.