BRIEF-Healthscope says Gordon Ballantyne to succeed Robert Cooke as CEO

April 3 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd :
* Asx alert-Healthscope announces appointment of new MD and ceo
* Appointment of Gordon Ballantyne as managing director and chief executive officer of Healthscope, effective 15 may 2017
* Gordon Ballantyne to succeed Robert Cooke as healthscope managing director and ceo
* Most recently Ballantyne was group executive of Telstra's domestic retail business
* Cooke will remain available to assist company with a smooth transition to new leadership until april 2018