5 months ago
April 2, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Healthscope says Gordon Ballantyne to succeed Robert Cooke as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd :

* Asx alert-Healthscope announces appointment of new MD and ceo

* Appointment of Gordon Ballantyne as managing director and chief executive officer of Healthscope, effective 15 may 2017

* Gordon Ballantyne to succeed Robert Cooke as healthscope managing director and ceo

* Most recently Ballantyne was group executive of Telstra's domestic retail business

* Cooke will remain available to assist company with a smooth transition to new leadership until april 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

