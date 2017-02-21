BRIEF-Healthsouth Corp sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $800 mln to $820 mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Healthsouth Corp
* Healthsouth reports strong revenue and earnings growth for fourth quarter 2016 and reiterates full-year 2017 guidance
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $800 million to $820 million
* Healthsouth corp sees 2017 net operating revenues $3,850 million to $3,950 million
* Q4 net operating revenues $949.9 million versus $879.3 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to healthsouth $2.61 to $2.73
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.70, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $950.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.68 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: