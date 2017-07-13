BRIEF-Healthsouth corporation and heritage valley health system announce joint venture

July 13 (Reuters) - Healthsouth Corp

* Healthsouth Corp and Heritage Valley Health System announce joint venture

* ‍New hospital represents an approximately $28 million investment ​

* ‍Co, heritage valley health system entered into an agreement to jointly own healthsouth rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley​

* ‍heritage Valley Health System will contribute its inpatient rehabilitation business at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital to joint venture​