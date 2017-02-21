FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Healthstream Q4 loss per share $0.01
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Healthstream Q4 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Healthstream Inc:

* Healthstream announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $58.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.7 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 to 14 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthstream Inc - anticipate operating income for 2017 to increase between 50 and 65 percent as compared to 2016

* Healthstream Inc - anticipate that capital expenditures will be between $15 million and $17 million during 2017

* FY 2017 revenue view $252.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthstream Inc - anticipate 2017 revenue growth in workforce solutions segment will be in three to seven percent range

* Healthstream Inc - anticipate 2017 provider solutions segment's revenue to grow 66 to 72 percent as compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

