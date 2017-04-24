FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Healthstream reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Healthstream reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Healthstream Inc

* Healthstream announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 to 14 percent

* Q1 revenue $60 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.3 million

* Healthstream Inc - continue to anticipate that capital expenditures will be between $15 million and $17 million during 2017

* Healthstream Inc - for 2017, we continue to anticipate that consolidated revenues will grow 10 to 14 percent as compared to 2017.

* Healthstream Inc - anticipate 2017 revenue growth in workforce solutions segment will be in five to eight percent range

* Healthstream Inc - anticipate 2017 revenue growth in three to five percent in patient experience solutions segment

* Fy2017 revenue view $252.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.