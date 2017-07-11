BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co Q2 net income $17.5 mln vs $30.7 mln
* Full year 2017 revenue growth guidance raised to 2-4 percent range in constant currency
July 11 Healthstream Inc
* Healthstream Inc says Jeff Cunningham joins co as SVP & Chief Technology Officer Source text: (bit.ly/2sMLezX) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 11 Property landlords have roughly doubled the concessions they grant in New York office leases over the past decade, a sign analysts say is one of strength not weakness as tenants demand swankier workplaces to attract and retain employees.