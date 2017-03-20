BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp says it received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from Lippo China Resources

March 20 (Reuters) - Healthway Medical Corp Ltd-

* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited

* Refers to straits times article dated 19 march 2017 titled "Healthway: a tale of how risky loans made a firm sick"

* Term sheet for principal amount of s$10 million for a tenure of 12 months.

* Term sheet in relation to a proposed interim financing plan to address company's current payroll requirements (Reporting by Ambar Warrick)