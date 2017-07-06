July 6 Heartland Express Inc:
* Heartland Express acquires interstate distributor co.
* Heartland Express Inc - transaction enterprise value of
approximately $113 million
* Heartland Express Inc - heartland acquired 100pct of IDC's
outstanding stock from Saltchuk for cash.
* Heartland Express Inc - heartland expects to pay off all
of IDC's debt after deal closing.
* Heartland Express Inc - transaction was funded through $94
million of heartland's existing cash, plus assumption of
approximately $23 million of IDC's debt
* Heartland Express Inc - based on expected synergies,
transaction is expected to be accretive to heartland's earnings
in first full quarter of operations
* Heartland Express Inc - acquired 100pct of outstanding
stock of Interstate Distributer Co Of Tacoma, Washington from
Saltchuk Resources Inc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: