August 2, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Heartland Express says Q2 EPS $0.18

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Heartland Express Inc:

* Heartland Express, Inc. Reports revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 revenue $130 million versus $160.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heartland express inc - anticipates a total of approximately $40 to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017

* Heartland express inc - expects to pay off all of idc's debt in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

