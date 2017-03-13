BRIEF-Heat Biologics Meets Efficacy Endpoint in Phase 1B Lung Cancer Trial

March 13 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat biologics meets efficacy endpoint in its phase 1b lung cancer trial to progress to phase 2

* Data monitoring committee (dmc) determined that phase 1b safety endpoint was met

* There do not appear to be additional toxicities seen in Hs-110/Nivolumab combination compared to existing data on nivolumab alone

* 5 out of 15 patients treated with Hs-110/Nivolumab combination had 20% or greater tumor reduction