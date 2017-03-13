FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Heat Biologics Meets Efficacy Endpoint in Phase 1B Lung Cancer Trial
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Heat Biologics Meets Efficacy Endpoint in Phase 1B Lung Cancer Trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat biologics meets efficacy endpoint in its phase 1b lung cancer trial to progress to phase 2

* Data monitoring committee (dmc) determined that phase 1b safety endpoint was met

* There do not appear to be additional toxicities seen in Hs-110/Nivolumab combination compared to existing data on nivolumab alone

* 5 out of 15 patients treated with Hs-110/Nivolumab combination had 20% or greater tumor reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

