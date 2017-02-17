Feb 17 Heat Biologics Inc-
* Researchers reported that hs-410, in combination with bcg,
continues to be generally well-tolerated
* Researchers reported hs-410 activates cd8+ t cells and
these immune responders appear to have lower recurrence rate
than non-immune responders
* Patients were evaluated based on their levels of tumor
infiltrating lymphocytes (til) at start of treatment in phase 2
trial
* In placebo arm, patients with low til levels at baseline
had higher incidence of disease recurrence than patients with
high til levels at baseline
* In vaccine-treated group, recurrence levels were
essentially same between high and low til subgroups, at 25% and
29%, respectively
* Continues to monitor all patients enrolled in study for a
2-year duration
