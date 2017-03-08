FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heat Biologics to acquire Pelican Therapeutics
March 8, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Heat Biologics to acquire Pelican Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat Biologics Inc - acquisition brings $15.2 million cprit grant to fund 70-patient Phase I trial

* Heat Biologics announces agreement to acquire Pelican Therapeutics

* Heat Biologics Inc - co will cause Pelican to pay certain clinical and commercialization milestone payments, royalty and sublicensing income payments

* Heat Biologics Inc - in addition heat will also loan Pelican amounts sufficient to pay Pelican's transaction expenses

* Heat Biologics Inc - acquisition is expected to close no later than April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

