July 11 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 68.8 million yuan

* Says increased gross revenue and gross margin as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zbaz48

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)