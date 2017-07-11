BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 22.6 million yuan
July 11 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 68.8 million yuan
* Says increased gross revenue and gross margin as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zbaz48
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Final phase III study results confirm benefit of Praxbind as reversal agent for pradaxa patients in emergency situations