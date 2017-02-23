FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hecla Q4 earnings per share $0.05
February 23, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hecla Q4 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co

* Hecla reports fourth quarter and year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Silver cost of sales is estimated to increase to $358 million in 2017

* Looking to 2017, we estimate silver equivalent production will be higher than record we set in 2016

* Qtrly sales $164.2 million versus $115.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $162.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimated 2017 silver equivalent production of 46.5 million ounces-49.4 million ounces

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

