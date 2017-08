Feb 16 (Reuters) - Heeros Oyj:

* H2 revenue 3.4 million euros ($3.61 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* H2 EBITDA 294,000 euros versus 475,000 euros year ago

* H2 operating loss 85,000 euros versus profit 76,000 euros year ago

* Mid-Term target is 20 pct revenue growth

* Expects 2017 revenue to grow from 2016