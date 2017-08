May 8 (Reuters) - Heeton Holdings Limited

* Issue Of S$75,000,000 6.100 Per Cent. Fixed Rate Notes Due 2020

* Net proceeds from issue of series 003 notes under programme will be used for refinancing of existing indebtedness

* Series 003 notes are expected to be listed on SGX-ST on 9 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: