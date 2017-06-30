German stocks - Factors to watch on June 30
FRANKFURT, June 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
June 30 Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SiUYDA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, June 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
* THREE-MONTH EARNINGS PER HOLDING SHARE ROSE 24.2 % TO EURO 3.18 (2016/2017: EURO 2.56)