FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Heico Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.53
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Heico Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Heico Corp

* Heico corporation reports record net income, operating income and net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2017; full fiscal year 2017 growth estimates raised in net sales, net income and cash flow

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 sales $368.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $369.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heico corp - full fiscal year 2017 growth estimates raised in net sales, net income and cash flow

* Heico corp - increasing estimated consolidated fiscal 2017 year-over-year growth in net sales to 8% - 10%

* Heico corp - increasing estimated consolidated fiscal 2017 year-over-year growth in net income to 12% - 14%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heico corp - increasing estimated consolidated fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to approximate $35 million

* Heico corp - anticipate fy 2017 consolidated operating margin to approximate 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.