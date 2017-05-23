BRIEF-Heico Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.53

May 23 (Reuters) - Heico Corp

* Heico corporation reports record net income, operating income and net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2017; full fiscal year 2017 growth estimates raised in net sales, net income and cash flow

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 sales $368.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $369.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heico corp - full fiscal year 2017 growth estimates raised in net sales, net income and cash flow

* Heico corp - increasing estimated consolidated fiscal 2017 year-over-year growth in net sales to 8% - 10%

* Heico corp - increasing estimated consolidated fiscal 2017 year-over-year growth in net income to 12% - 14%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heico corp - increasing estimated consolidated fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to approximate $35 million

* Heico corp - anticipate fy 2017 consolidated operating margin to approximate 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: