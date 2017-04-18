FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heidelbergcement buys Cemex unit in U.S. for $150 mln
April 18, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Heidelbergcement buys Cemex unit in U.S. for $150 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Heidelbergcement AG

* Has entered into an agreement with a u.s. Subsidiary of cemex, s.a.b. De c.v. (cemex) to buy cemex’s pacific northwest materials business consisting of aggregate, asphalt and ready mix concrete operations in oregon and washington

* The purchase price for the assets amounts to about usd 150 million

* Closing of the transaction, which is subject to final approval by regulators, is expected during the second quarter of 2017 or soon thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

