June 26 HEIMSTADEN AB:

* HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD ACQUIRES 1,088 APARTMENTS IN LINKÖPING

* TRANSACTION VALUE IN THE DEAL, INCLUDING BUILDING RIGHTS, AMOUNTS TO SEK 987.5 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF LATENT TAX

* HANDOVER IS PLANNED TO BE ON NOVEMBER 1