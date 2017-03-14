FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heimstaden acquires Ståhl Fastigheter AB
March 14, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Heimstaden acquires Ståhl Fastigheter AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Heimstaden AB:

* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping

* Agreed property value including land amounts to 1.54 billion Swedish crowns ($172 million), corresponding to 17,300 crowns/sqm

* Transaction is executed as asset transaction through company

* Financing of properties is expected to be about 60 pct bank loan and rest with own cash Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9365 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

