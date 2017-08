March 13 (Reuters) - Heimstaden AB:

* Signed agreement to sell 8 real estate properties in Ronneby

* Buyer is Amasten that expands its portfolio in Ronneby

* Property value is 248 million Swedish crowns ($28 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.9648 Swedish crowns)