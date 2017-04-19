FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Heineken Q1 consolidated beer volume beats Reuters poll
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
April 19, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Heineken Q1 consolidated beer volume beats Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv:

* Q1 consolidated beer volume 44.0 mhl versus 43.4 in Reuters poll

* In Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe market conditions remain challenging, adversely impacting volume

* In Americas, whilst Mexican volume was good this was more than offset by weaker volume in Brazil

* Q1 consolidated beer volume Asia Pacific 6.2 mhl versus 5.8 mhl year ago

* Full year expectations remain unchanged

* Reported net profit in quarter was 293 million euros ($314.01 million)(2016: 265 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated beer volume europe 15.3 mhl versus 15.2 mhl year ago

* In UK volume was down low single digit due to a partial de-listing by a large customer

* Q1 consolidated beer volume Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe 9.0 mhl versus 9.0 mhl year ago

* Heineken now confirms that it intends to leverage Kirin's existing route to market with heineken portfolio in future

* Q1 consolidated beer volume in the Americas 13.5 mhl versus 13.5 mhl year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.