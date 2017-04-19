BRIEF-Heineken Q1 consolidated beer volume beats Reuters poll

April 19 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv:

* Q1 consolidated beer volume 44.0 mhl versus 43.4 in Reuters poll

* In Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe market conditions remain challenging, adversely impacting volume

* In Americas, whilst Mexican volume was good this was more than offset by weaker volume in Brazil

* Q1 consolidated beer volume Asia Pacific 6.2 mhl versus 5.8 mhl year ago

* Full year expectations remain unchanged

* Reported net profit in quarter was 293 million euros ($314.01 million)(2016: 265 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated beer volume europe 15.3 mhl versus 15.2 mhl year ago

* In UK volume was down low single digit due to a partial de-listing by a large customer

* Q1 consolidated beer volume Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe 9.0 mhl versus 9.0 mhl year ago

* Heineken now confirms that it intends to leverage Kirin's existing route to market with heineken portfolio in future

* Q1 consolidated beer volume in the Americas 13.5 mhl versus 13.5 mhl year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)