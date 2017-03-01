FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heitech Padu entered into contract with Permodalan Nasional Bhd
#IT Services & Consulting
March 1, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Heitech Padu entered into contract with Permodalan Nasional Bhd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Heitech Padu Bhd:

* Entered into contract with permodalan nasional berhad

* The contract value of the project is 41.9 million rgt

* "the agreement will have a positive effect on the earnings per share"

* Agreement for supply, installation, commissioning, operation, of managed wide area network services for permodalan nasional bhd and amanah saham nasional bhd

* Proposed transaction will not have any material effect on heitech group’s net asset for the financial year ending 31 december 2017

Source text (bit.ly/2lp10fS)

Further company coverage:

