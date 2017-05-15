FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helen of Troy announces $400 mln share repurchase authorization
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Helen of Troy announces $400 mln share repurchase authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Helen Of Troy Ltd

* Helen of Troy Limited announces new $400 million share repurchase authorization

* Helen of Troy Ltd - new authorization is effective May 10, 2017, for a period of three years

* Helen of Troy - new authorization is effective May 10, 2017, for three years, and replaces Helen of existing repurchase authorization, of which $83 million remained

* Helen of Troy - in total, $400 million share repurchase plan represents about 15% of co's outstanding common stock, based upon closing price on May 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

