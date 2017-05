April 27 Helen Of Troy Ltd:

* Helen of Troy limited reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.78

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.30

* Q4 revenue fell 2.3 percent to $376.7 million

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $6.50 to $6.90

* Sees fy 2018 sales $1.56 billion to $1.6 billion

* Sees 2018 gaap earnings per share $5.38 to $5.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: