3 months ago
BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
May 23, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd

* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - co granted a non-exclusive right and license to integrate licensed software with company's redzone map family of products

* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - licensor agreed to not license, sell or transfer licensed software to any third party that wishes to integrate licensed software with applications

* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - in consideration of license, company shall pay licensor a one-time license fee for up to 1.6 million end-user licenses Source text: (bit.ly/2qc1Vnb) Further company coverage:

