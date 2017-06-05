FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics, its unit Redzone to acquire 3 U.S. patents from Israel-based Trendit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics, its unit Redzone to acquire 3 U.S. patents from Israel-based Trendit

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - co along with its unit Redzone has acquired three U.S. patents from Israel-based Trendit Ltd, among other assets

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - Redzone plans to integrate patented technology with Redzone map(tm) app - SEC filing

* Helios and Matheson Analytics- Redzone plans to use patented tech to alert Redzone Map app users of potential threats to their personal safety

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - Redzone plans to begin integrating Trendit's patented technology into Redzone map app, roll out related new features in coming months

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - to use tech to inform law enforcement of location, migration patterns of known "criminal or terrorist individuals", groups Source: (bit.ly/2rJQM0e) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.