BRIEF-Helios and Matheson, Redzone acquire license to IsItYou's facial recognition technology

May 23 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* Helios And Matheson Analytics and Redzone acquire license to facial recognition technology from Israeli biometrics technology company, IsItYou

* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - acquired global licensing rights to IsItYou's facial recognition technology in field of crime and terrorism

* Helios And Matheson Analytics-Redzone to integrate Redzone map's AI tech, proprietary real-time crime database with IsItYou's facial recognition tech