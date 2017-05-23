FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Helios and Matheson, Redzone acquire license to IsItYou's facial recognition technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* Helios And Matheson Analytics and Redzone acquire license to facial recognition technology from Israeli biometrics technology company, IsItYou

* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - acquired global licensing rights to IsItYou's facial recognition technology in field of crime and terrorism

* Helios And Matheson Analytics-Redzone to integrate Redzone map's AI tech, proprietary real-time crime database with IsItYou's facial recognition tech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

