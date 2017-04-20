BRIEF-Hella, BAIC JV to build new lighting production plant in China

April 20 (Reuters) - Hella

* Says JV Hella-Bhap Lighting is further expanding its production capacities by building a new state-of-the-art lighting production plant in Wuqing

* Start of production at the new location is scheduled for October 2017

* Says in a first step, the new plant will have a production capacity for 1.2 million headlamps per year, employ about 250 people

* Says in the medium term, the design of the plant allows tripling the production space Source text: here

