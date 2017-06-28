BRIEF-BGC Partners updates outlook for Q2
* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the second quarter of 2017
June 28 HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG:
* EXPANSION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
* SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS DECIDED TO APPOINT ANDRÉ MÜLLER TO MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR FIVE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the second quarter of 2017
* M&T Bank Corp - 2017 capital plan includes repurchase of up to $900 million of common shares during that four-quarter period