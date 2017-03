March 9 Helma Eigenheimbau AG

* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros

* Consolidated FY EBIT was up by around 22 pct, rising from 17.8 million euros to 21.7 million euros

* FY consolidated net income after deducting minority interests grew by 35 pct, from 10.0 million euros to 13.5 million euros