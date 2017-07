BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau H1 new order intake down at EUR 116.3 mln

July 13 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG:

* HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG: H1 2017 NEW ORDER INTAKE FIGURES PUBLISHED

* NEW ORDER INTAKE OF EUR 116.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 (H1 2016: EUR 120.6 MILLION)

* LIES WITHIN ITS PLANNED NEW ORDER INTAKE RANGE AS OF MIDYEAR STAGE, AS COMPANY PUBLISHED IN ITS MANAGEMENT REPORT IN MARCH 2017​

* CONFIRMS EXPECTATION OF NEW ORDER INTAKE BEING CONSIDERABLY HIGHER IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 THAN DURING H1