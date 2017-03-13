FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Helvetia Holding FY underlying earnings up 12 pct at CHF 492 million
March 13, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Helvetia Holding FY underlying earnings up 12 pct at CHF 492 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Helvetia Holding AG:

* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax

* FY business volume grew by 2.6 pct (in original currency) to 8,513 million francs despite portfolio optimisations and a challenging environment

* Increases dividend by 10 pct to 21 francs per share

* Herbert J. Scheidt is not standing for re-election to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

