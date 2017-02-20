BRIEF-Hemfosa becomes long-term owner of hospital and local medical center near Gardermoen

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter AB:

* Hemfosa becomes long-term owner of hospital and local medical center near gardermoen

* Acquires remaining holding of 35 percent in existing Gardermoen Campus Utvikling AS, which has been a joint venture with property development company Aspelin Ramm Eiendom

* Has signed an agreement for acquisition of Aspelin Ramm's shareholding in GCU totaling 35 percent at a value of approximately 328 million Swedish crowns ($37 million)

* Acquisition of remaining holding is scheduled to be finalized on Feb. 15, 2018 Source text for Eikon:

