July 3 HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB

* HEMFOSA ACQUIRES COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTIES IN SWEDEN FOR A VALUE OF MSEK 135

* TOTAL RENTAL VALUE IS ABOUT MSEK 9.1

‍POSSESSION OF PROPERTIES HAS BEEN TAKEN, JUNE 30, 2017.​