BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop adjusts conversion price of convertible bond
* Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of deutsche euroshop ag in the initial principal amount of eur 100 million due on November 20, 2017
July 3 HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB
* HEMFOSA ACQUIRES COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTIES IN SWEDEN FOR A VALUE OF MSEK 135
* TOTAL RENTAL VALUE IS ABOUT MSEK 9.1
* POSSESSION OF PROPERTIES HAS BEEN TAKEN, JUNE 30, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of deutsche euroshop ag in the initial principal amount of eur 100 million due on November 20, 2017
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT FEDHA SP.Z O.O. REACHED 100 PCT IN THE COMPANY AFTER MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 20