6 months ago
BRIEF-Hemfosa issues bonds of SEK 750 mln
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hemfosa issues bonds of SEK 750 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter AB:

* Issues bonds of 750 million Swedish crowns ($83.46 million)

* Announces tender offer results for its outstanding April 2017 bonds

* Says has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds in total amount of 750 million crowns under a framework amount of 1,000 million crowns

* Bonds have a tenor of three and a half year and a floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR plus 275bps

* Transaction generated strong interest from investors and issue was well oversubscribed

* Proceeds will be used to refinance April 2017 bonds as well as for general corporate purposes

* Aggregate principal amount of April 2017 bonds validly tendered was 518 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9861 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

